Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Bashir Mohammed, the Somali-American businessman who was reportedly abducted after leaving Miale Lounge in Lavington last week, has been on the radar of security agencies over terror financing links.

According to a top officer from Anti-terror Police Unit, the 35-year-old businessman is also linked to a top Somali Government official, who has been financing terror groups.

It’s also emerging that Bashir’s financial dealings in three countries had been flagged by the authorities and were under investigation.

Officers drawn from the Federal Bureau of Investigations(FBI) are helping Kenyan detectives in investigating the mysterious disappearance of the businessman.

Three FBI agents were on Wednesday this week spotted at a police station in Nairobi closely following the matter.

Bashir was abducted by mysterious men shortly after leaving Miale Lounge in Lavington.

His posh Range Rover was found burnt in Ngong Forest, 3 days after he went missing.

His whereabouts remain unknown, more than 1 week after he went missing.

The missing businessman runs a construction company that secured lucrative Government tenders.

He has been pictured interacting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

His lawyers believe that he might have been abducted by ruthless ATPU officers.

