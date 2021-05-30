Sunday, 30 May 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has been missing in public for several months now, leaving Kenyans wondering where he disappeared to.

Muthama had started to rebrand himself after staying in the political cold for long.

Deputy President William Ruto had even picked him to be his point man in Ukambani.

According to well-placed sources, the former Senator is battling serious side effects after contracting Covid-19.

Sources intimate that he contracted the virus in mid-February, weeks before the Machakos by-election.

When his condition worsened, he was rushed to MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi, where he was admitted to the ICU for two months.

His organs nearly collapsed but he miraculously survived after staying in the ICU for such a long time.

When he finally came out of the ICU, it was discovered that he had lost speech and could no longer walk.

At the moment, he is undergoing intensive therapy to make him learn to speak again.

Muthama’s family has decided to keep his ill health a secret.

The Kenyan DAILY POST