Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – As detectives continue to investigate the mystery surrounding the death of popular Kenyan disc jockey, DJ Mike Kay, fresh details are emerging linking him to criminal activities.

DJ Mike Kay was popular in the streets thanks to the mixes that he used to distribute in matatus that ply various routes in Nairobi but behind the scenes, he was allegedly engaging in criminal activities.

The body of the well-known deejay was found dumped in a river in Murang’a – the same river where one of the bodies of the 4 infamous ‘Kitengela friends’ was retrieved.

He was reportedly killed by his fellow gangsters after a deal turned sour.

Here are posts on social media linking him to criminal activities.

