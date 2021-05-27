Thursday, 27 May 2021 – Dr. Ngungi Kimonjo has narrated his experience with controversial prophet David Owour, the founder of Repentance and Holiness Ministry.

Dr. Kimonjo was invited to Owuor’s palatial home in Runda for a business meeting and what he saw shocked him.

He was welcomed to the lounge that had all manner of expensive alcoholic drinks by one of Owuor’s assistant pastors.

Thirty minutes later, he was ushered into Owuor’s office that is coated with gold to discuss business, only to realize that Owuor wanted to con him.

If you want to know the real character of the self-declared Mighty Prophet of God David Owour, just read Dr. Kimonjos’ thread narrating his encounter with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST