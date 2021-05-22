Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Here’s a statement by DCI on the brutal murder of a high school girl who was beaten to death by her father, mother, and brother.

Her family members were reportedly disciplining her after she ran away from home.

BY DCI.

Detectives based in Nairobi’s Kilimani area are probing a case where a father, mother, and brother to a 15-year-old girl, are suspected to have beaten her to death on Thursday night for running away from home.

Coptic hospital’s management through Ms. Norine Mwende (a clinical officer) told detectives that on May 20 at around 2100 hours, the hospital received a 15-year-old patient, who has been a student at Kiteta Girls Secondary in Mbooni, Makueni County.

She was accompanied by her father, Frankline Ntwiga Marangu for a medical check-up since she had allegedly run away from home and failed to report to school.

She was examined and discharged, where the father took her back home at Jamhuri showground quarters.

However, in the wee hours of yesterday, the deceased was rushed to the same hospital after she allegedly collapsed at home following a serious beating from her father, mother (Ms. Benedetta Mbeni Muthoka – an administrative assistant working at ASK showground), and the girl’s elder brother (Ntwiga Ian Marangu) who is a student at the Technical University of Kenya.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The clinical officer said that her body had bruises all over, a sign that she had been grievously assaulted.

Detectives from DCI Kilimani who visited the scene recovered one PPR pipe believed to have been used to beat up the deceased and is being held as an exhibit.

As further investigations continue, the three suspects have been placed in custody at Kilimani police station.

The body is awaiting postmortem at the Coptic hospital morgue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST