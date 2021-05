Monday, May 17, 2021 – A family is searching for their 16-year-old daughter who disappeared yesterday under mysterious circumstances.

The missing girl, identified as Maryanne, left home to go to the salon outside Nyayo Estate Gate B.

She was released from the salon at around 3:45 PM.

However, she has not returned home since then.

The matter has reported at Embakasi police station.

Here’s a photo of the missing girl.

The Kenyan DAILY POST