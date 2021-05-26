Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Youthful gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has been the talk of the town since yesterday after he proposed to his 51-year-old wife, Esther Nthenya, on her birthday.

While some people were impressed with his move, others subjected him to endless trolls since his wife is old enough to be his mother.

Some merciless people even labelled his wife a ‘grandmother’ – something that he is not concerned about.

Guardian, in his latest Instagram post, has addressed haters and put it clear that he is happily married to Nthenya despite their huge age difference and she is also happy to be his wife.

“She is happy, I am happy. We love each other, we are blessed,” the 31-year-old singer posted amid endless trolls and shared a romantic photo hugging his wife like a teenage girl.

The Kenyan DAILY POST