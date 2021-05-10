Monday, May 10, 2021 – In what might end up to be embarrassing for Deputy President Willaim Ruto, his Nigerian in-laws were spotted at the popular Mama Oliech’s hotel eating nyama choma just a day after the engagement ceremony to Ruto’s daughter, June.

Chief dowry negotiator in June Ruto’s engagement, Osita Chidoka, was yesterday night all over social media boasting about his escapades in Nairobi, sampling local cuisines from cheap restaurants contrary to African traditions where a suitor and his entourage shouldn’t become such a commonplace sight.

He posted on his online profiles about eating Ugali, chapati, and Nyama Choma (which he thinks means goat meat) at Mama Oliech’s restaurant in Kilimani.

“We met for a late lunch at Mama Oliech Restaurant, Marcus Garvey Rd, Kilimani, Nairobi, a local Kenyan restaurant.”

“I ate Ugali and Nyama Choma (goat meat) with Chapati…While waiting for the day of armageddon whether constitutional amendment or breakup of Nigeria we need to engage with our reality and make it a livable space for all of us.”

“Let’s come together and unlock the gridlock of bad leadership, corruption, and enthronement of mediocrity…” Chidoka posted.

While many have supported Ruto’s in-laws’ wayward behaviours, some are asking why Ruto did not offer them lunch at his Karen residence to prevent them from parading themselves all over the town in the name of enjoying their trip to Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST