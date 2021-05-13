Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Ian Oparanya, the son of Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has been exposed after he failed to settle hotel bills on Labour Day.

Ian travelled to the Coast on Labour Day in the company of a friend called Ben Mwanjulu , the brother to Citizen TV coast reporter, Francis Mtalaki.

Ben works in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure as an admin assistant.

Ben and Ian were also in the company of two ladies believed to be slay queens.

After arriving in Mombasa County for the Labour Day holiday, they went to one of the lavish hotels in Diani and booked a room.

After booking a room at the lavish hotel, they went to the beach to have fun and came back to the hotel hours later.

They ordered food and cocktails and went to the hotel’s swimming pool after filling their stomachs.

When the hotel manager ordered them to go to the reception and pay for their rooms, hell broke loose.

Ben and Ian started causing drama and refused to pay the bill that they had incurred at the hotel, claiming that they were well connected with high offices.

The hotel’s supervisor called cops after Ian and his friend refused to settle the bills and when the cops arrived, Ben reportedly called a senior cop who gave orders.

Oparanya’s son and his friend were taken to Ukunda police station and then released under unclear circumstances despite not settling the bills that they had incurred at the hotel.

The hotel’s manager has been trying to follow up the matter so that the Governor’s son and his rogue friend can settle the bills but his efforts have not yielded any fruits almost three weeks since the incident happened.

Popular blogger Dikembe Disembe blasted Oparanya’s son and his friend on Twitter and urged them to pay the bills and apologize to the proprietor.

Here is a statement from the hotel supervisor narrating what exactly happened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST