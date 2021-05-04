Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Business around Kisumu Bus Park was disrupted following heavy rains that rocked the lakeside town for the better part of yesterday.

The bus park that is always booming with business was turned into a mini-lake due to poor drainage, an issue that Governor Nyong’o promised to deal with when he was seeking votes but up to date, flooding is still a major problem in the town.

Traders were seen walking on the floodwater trying to salvage their goods while begging for help from the national Government since Anyang Nyong’o has abandoned them.

See the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST