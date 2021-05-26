Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer Sergeant Gerishon Wanyonyi Wasike has sent an appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta – five years after his capture by the al Shabaab militia group in the deadly El Adde attack.

In an emotional video shared by the terrorist group’s propaganda channels on Monday, Wasike lamented that he had hoped the Kenyan government would step in and free them from captivity.

According to Wasike, it appears the country had already moved on without him and other KDF soldiers languishing in the hands of Al-Shabaab terrorists.

He also specifically spoke bitterly about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is the biggest political topic in the country.

“To President Uhuru Kenyatta and the government, I expected they would help free us from this captivity but it is now five years and silence persists. Politicians keep politicking. For protecting the country, this is what we get.”

“We have heard of BBI (Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is sad because they are creating a bridge of understanding yet they are not helping soldiers under al Shabaab captivity,” he stated.

Gerishon further noted that the country at large as well as his superiors had turned a blind eye to the suffering of those under al Shabaab captivity.

“I expected my family to vouch for me but I have not received any results. I would like to meet my family.

“I ask Uhuru, We have been captives for 5 years and we vowed to protect Kenya and your Presidency but now you are silent. A country is judged by the way it deals with its army veterans,” he added.

Over 147 KDF officers reportedly died during the El Adde attack which occurred on January 15, 2016. Several others were captured by the militants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST