Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has hinted at supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambition.

This was revealed in a message that Ole Kina posted on his social media page yesterday supporting DP Ruto’s proposed bottom-up economic model where the economy grows from the grassroots level.

“Grassroots is the way to go, we must change the narrative,” Ledama said.

Ledama Ole Kina is known to be a close ally of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and a member of the ODM party and his alleged change of heart comes as a shocker to the ODM family.

Ruto has ruled out the current political model of negotiating with ethnic and regional kingpins as he strategizes for the 2022 presidential election.

In his recent meeting, the deputy president revealed that he would launch a grassroots campaign that will focus on the economic empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.

According to Ruto, the current model had only captured the interests of politicians while ordinary Kenyans had been neglected.

Ruto further criticized the trickle-down economic model claiming that it had led to increased levels of poverty among Kenyans.

He praised his proposed bottom-up economy as the best model that would solve the unemployment issues and eradicate poverty in the country.

Ledama has always had a soft spot for Ruto and his latest move is no surprise.

On August 20, 2020, the Narok Senator had claimed that the Deputy President is always ahead of everyone.

“No matter what we do with the formula (counties third basis allocation procedure) this guy is always winning ….Koitalel Arap Samoei the true wizard lives forever,” Ledama said.

