Saturday, May 29, 2021 – A dumb thief has exposed himself after he stole a phone from a lady and uploaded his photo using her Facebook account.

The lady had not logged out of her Facebook account when her phone was stolen.

The thief used the stolen phone to access her Facebook account and shamelessly paraded his face, thus exposing himself.

Some thieves are just dumb.

See what the victim’s cousin posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST