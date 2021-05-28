Friday, May 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was conspicuously missing during the wedding of June Ruto, the daughter of Deputy President William Ruto, yesterday.

This is despite Ruto having invited him personally to grace his daughter’s big day at his Karen home.

Instead, Uhuru was at the National Prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings which Ruto surprisingly also attended.

While at the prayer breakfast, Uhuru sent Ruto with a message to the couple – June and her Nigerian fiancé – which clearly indicated that he had other priorities other than his stubborn deputy and his daughter getting married.

In the message, Uhuru first congratulated his deputy and assured that he would visit the newlyweds after his trip to Kisumu where he will celebrate Madaraka Day with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s people.

“Pongezi tena (Congratulations), you will tell them. Nitawaona maybe tukitoka huko Kisumu (I will see them after my trip to Kisumu),” he said.

From prayer breakfast, Uhuru went straight to another function at the National Defense College in Karen where he presided over the award of a University Charter.

Surprisingly, Defense College is just a stone’s throw away from Ruto’s Karen home where his daughter was tying the knot with his Nigerian boyfriend.

