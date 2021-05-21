Friday, May 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the new Chief Justice Martha Koome for being the first woman to clinch the position.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Koome as Chief Justice at State House, Uhuru indicated that his team had prepared a speech for him to read for the occasion but he decided to go off-script.

“It is a great day as we celebrate the confirmation of a new CJ to the republic of Kenya and also for me to be the first president to swear in the first female CJ of Kenya,” Uhuru stated.

Following her swearing-in, Uhuru reiterated words Koome had read when being sworn in, reminding her to be guided by them throughout her tenure.

“I just want to remind you of the oaths that you have taken and to impartially do justice and in accordance to this Constitution as by law established and the laws and customs of the republic without any fear, favour, bias, affection, ill will, prejudice and and any political, religious or other influence in the exercise of the judicial functions entrusted to you and I will at all times and to my best of my knowledge and ability, protect and administer, defend this constitution with a view of upholding the respect for the judiciary and the judicial system of Kenya and promoting fairness, independence, competence and integrity within it,” the president read to Koome.

After he had re-read the oath to Koome, the president wished her God’s blessings and assured Koome that he was praying for her.

“We know you will succeed and we are there to partner and work with you as the Executive branch of the government.

“We pray for your success,” he stated.

This comes amid fallout over BBI following the High Court ruling that rendered it null and void.

Koome is expected to play a major role in the BBI saga with Uhuru and Raila Odinga already lined up lawyers to quash the ruling.

