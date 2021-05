Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – A rogue pastor risked the life of a woman by kicking her on the stomach while allegedly trying to exorcise demons from her.

In a viral video shared online, the shameless pastor, who runs a dingy church that is flocked by brainwashed congregants, is seen getting physical with the lady, all in the name of trying to chase away demons.

This is just madness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST