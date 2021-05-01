Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has threatened to initiate a petition before National Assembly for the removal of JSC commissioners.

This is if the Judicial Service Commission does not release and make transparent the scorecard of the 10 persons who were interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.

“Failure or refusal to accord this request will compel the initiation of a petition to the National Assembly for the removal of all the commissioners of JSC,’’ his statement reads.

According to Havi, it is important that the scorecard of all the candidates be made transparent before approval by the National Assembly.

He claims that the JSC commissioners altered marks for one of the candidates interviewed for Chief Justice.

The LSK President further claims that the four hours between the time that the Court of Appeal rendered its ruling, and the announcement by JSC of its nominee, supports the inference that the entire process was a sham.

Havi further claims that the allegations of interference in the decision of the four commissioners are grave.

He further argues that the complaint by Lawyer Fred Ngatia that his results were altered by four commissioners, a few minutes to the announcement by the JSC, raises legitimate apprehension.

Havi claims that the decision of the Court of Appeal and the announcement by JSC were coordinated and choreographed.

He insists that Justice Martha Koome is not suitable because in 2017, at the Court of Appeal, she stayed a High Court order relating to returning officers.

Koome has since threatened to sue Havi if he does not let it go and given him only 7 days to withdraw his appeal.

