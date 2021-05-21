Friday, May 21, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, could be depressed going by what he wrote on Thursday on his Twitter page.

Instead of writing about Jubilee Party humiliation in the just concluded by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii, the fast fading political science professor evaded the matter and continued abusing the five High Court Judges who declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill unconstitutional.

He said Kenya should have a civil society that confronts the Judiciary if it engages in political mischief citing the nullification of BBI.

“We NEED a counter-civil society that speaks FACTS to STUPIDITY.

“If the JUDICIARY engages in political MISCHIEF, it must not HIDE its dirty hands under the CANOPY of judicial independence. #HandsOffTheJudiciary is CLASSICAL Material NONSENSE. Period,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutahi, together with Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, are among the cabals of government functionaries who have been threatening the five-Judge bench that stopped BBI reggae.

