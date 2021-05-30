Sunday, May 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto disclosed a story he told his daughter’s husband, Alexander Ezenagu when they first met.

Speaking at the reception during the couple’s wedding, Ruto narrated that he was both anxious and excited to give away his daughter for marriage.

However, he indicated that it was much more difficult to give away her daughter to Nigerians and especially an Igbo, a group of people that live in Southeastern Nigeria.

He went on to narrate a story he had told Ezenagu of a controversial businessman Anthony Chinedu, who made headlines in 2013 when he was deported from Kenya for being in the country illegally and engaging in the drug business.

“When I first met Alex I told him a story of a guy called Chinedu who gave us a lot of trouble and I was told that man was an Igbo…”

“This Chinedu fellow gave us so much trouble that we deported him to Nigeria and when we deported him he refused to get out of the plane in Lagos for two days.”

“Even after leaving him there we found him in Kenya,” he stated.

The DP also advised his daughter to be submissive to the husband.

The wedding ceremony took place at Ruto’s private residence along Koitobos Road in Karen, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST