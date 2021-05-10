Monday, May 10, 2021 – In March this year, a senior National Lands Commission (NLC) employee, was found dead deep inside Ngong forest.

The body of Jennifer Wambua was discovered three days after she went missing at her home in the Ngong area.

For the last two months, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been searching for Wambua’s killers but last month they hit a treasure trough when they arrested a man believed to have raped and killed the mother of three.

Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale was arrested after he was found with a phone belonging to the slain NLC officer.

Reports from the government pathologist Johansen Oduor said that Jennifer had been r@ped before she was mercilessly murdered.

Detectives further established that Mwangi preyed on the deceased as she prayed around Ngong forest before he made his move to sexually assault her and strangle her to death.

A senior DCI officer said Mwangi grabbed Jennifer while she was praying, raped her, and then strangled her to death.

Mwangi is a jailbird who was once sentenced to life but it is not clear how he was freed from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

