Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto played host to his Nigerian in-laws as he embarked on giving his daughter away for marriage.

The couple of the day was June and her fiancé Dr. Alexander Ezenagu, following successful negotiation of the bride price.

The Nigerian national has an impressive professional portfolio having pursued law with an incline to international trade and taxes.

According to his website, Dr. Ezenagu is an assistant professor in the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar.

He is a trade and international tax law expert, having obtained his Ph.D. in international tax law from McGill University, Canada.

Dr. Ezenagu specialises in international tax law, domestic taxes, tax avoidance, and commercial aspects of illicit financial flows, trade, and investment advisory.

As a professor, he teaches Business Associations, Construction and Infrastructure Development Law, Global Economic Law and Governance, Entrepreneurship Law, Global Legal Ethics and Law of Taxation.

He graduated from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a master’s degree in Commercial Law.

He holds an LLB from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and has been admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He has also had multiple publications in academic journals and other globally recognized platforms and has been quoted in the Financial Times, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ Paradise Papers, Tax Notes International, International Tax Review, Quartz and other media outlets.

He has also consulted for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CODA)- an African Union Commission body, TaxCoop Canada, the International Bar Association Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI).

Dr. Ezenagu supports countries in developing effective fiscal regimes and has worked with governments to introduce fiscal reforms. He is currently designing a course, Developmental Governance, which looks at the influences on the developmental models adopted by developing countries.

Ruto, whose source of wealth is shrouded in mystery, needs to be careful around his in-law as the guy tracks illicit money flow.

