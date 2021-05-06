Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Details have emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta dedicated a special song to his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu, through the military band.

On the first day of her two-day visit, President Suluhu inspected a guard of honour at State House, to a song personally selected by Uhuru.

Members of the military band brass revealed that the president had them play Tazama Ramani, a patriotic song that gained prominence during the tenure of President Julius Nyerere.

The song, which praises Tanzania’s natural resources is a love song to the country and its leadership.

“Tazama ramani utaona nchi nzuri, Yenye mito na mabonde mengi ya nafaka, Nasema kwa kinywa halafu kwa kufikiri, Nchi hiyo mashuhuri huitwa Tanzania.

“Look at the map you will see a beautiful country, With many rivers and valleys of joy, I speak it with my mouth and then in my thinking, that famous country is called Tanzania,” the lyrics translated from Kiswahili state.

The song goes on to praise Nyerere for his role in ending colonialism in the country.

The Tanzanian leader also chose songs that she wanted to be played by the band as she inspected the traditional guard of honour.

The request by visiting leaders is not unusual as they get a chance to choose the songs as a sign of hospitality.

Suluhu selected Tanzania Nakupenda Kwa Moyo Wote, a song that was composed by a Nyerere-era Minister for Culture and Sports Moses Nnauye – who also wrote the first song.

Members of the Kenya military band took on the song practising it as soon as her visit into the country was confirmed.

The band engaged in daily drills to perfect the song which is reportedly one of Suluhu’s favourites.

The Kenyan DAILY POST