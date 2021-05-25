Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – Even as Kenyans condemn Embarambamba over a viral video where he was seen dancing on top of a slay queen at Klub Laviva, it’s now evident that most of the ladies who party at the Thika Road-based club are ratchets.

The club is popular with campus slay queens and broke ladies from Kahawa and Githurai.

Embarambamba just saw an opportunity while performing and exploited it.

This is what the ratchet slay queens do best at Klub Laviva.

