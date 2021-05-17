Monday, May 17, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan political scientist, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the number of Kenyans who could die during the 2022 presidential election if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill is not passed.

Last week, a five-Judge bench halted the BBI process after declaring it unconstitutional.

In an interview with K24 TV on Sunday, Ngunyi said if BBI is not passed before the next election, 1300 Kenyans could die during the 2022 presidential election.

He also argued that BBI seeks to provide inclusivity, adding that anyone opposing the Bill is more interested in having a Kikuyu-Kalenjin dominance.

“Ruto celebrated when BBI fell. What does this mean?

“He supports killing 1000 Kenyans every election like we have done it since 1992.

“He supports Kikuyu-Kalenjin’s dominance because his running mate will be a Kikuyu.

“Everyone else is political nuclear waste,” he tweeted after the show.

His remarks have caused outrage with netizens calling on government agencies to act against the Prof. and his team over what they termed as inciting remarks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST