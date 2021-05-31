Monday, May 31, 2021 – On Sunday afternoon, a chopper that ferried ODM leader Raila Odinga to Siaya County crashed shortly after dropping him, marking a lucky escape on the first day of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Luo Nyanza.

The Helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM, had dropped Mr. Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Usenge village, Onyinyore Sub-Location, South Gem location, when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes, but crashed.

There was panic after the chopper crash but Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, said the former Prime Minister was safe, and nobody was fatally injured during the accident.

However, detail of the owner of the plane has emerged.

The plane is owned by Nyeri Senator and famous cowboy contractor, Ephraim Maina.

Before the plane left Wilson Airport, the ill-fated chopper was inspected by Engineer Alex Koech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST