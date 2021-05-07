Friday, May 7, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has accused the Jubilee Government of using bribery and intimidation to win the upcoming parliamentary by-election in Juja slated for May 18th, 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday, Kuria said President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the leader of the Jubilee Party, is using chiefs and sub-chiefs to bribe voters.

Kuria also said Juja OCPD Madam Dorothy is being used by state machinery to facilitate the bribery in favour of Mrs. Susan Waititu, who is the Jubilee candidate.

The outspoken MP urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to move with speed and arrest all the culprits involved in voter bribery.

“Yesterday in Theta Ward, Juja. The Police led by Juja OCPD Madam Dorothy continue to facilitate such meetings for the Jubilee candidate while frustrating other candidates.

“Wafula Chebukati, an election is a process, not a result, Maraga told us,” Kuria said.

Moses Kuria is supporting People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate George Koimburi who is the front runner and is giving Jubilee candidates sleepless nights.

