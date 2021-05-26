Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, has disclosed the amount of money the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is receiving in contributions every month.

The party, which is barely six months old, is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kositany, who was ousted as Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, said UDA last month received Sh 900,000 from MCas, MPs, Senators, and governors associated with the outfit.

Kositany also expressed confidence that the party will have a meteoric growth in the coming days due to the recent win in the Gaturi ward and Lake View wards.

Most of the Jubilee MPs especially in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions are sending indications that their bodies may be in Jubilee but their hearts are in UDA.

Last month, Ruto, during an interview with Citizen TV, said there are several MPs, senators, and governors who have expressed interest in joining him but they cannot do it publicly due to fear of persecution by the government operatives.

“Of late, my friends have been calling me through WhatsApp.

“They are usually threatened that if they communicate and associate with me, they will be investigated by the EACC, KRA, and DCI, and, thereafter, be charged in court,” Ruto told Citizen TV

The Kenyan DAILY POST