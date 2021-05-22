Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Upgrades at Deputy President William Ruto’s house will cost taxpayers over Ksh 103 million in the coming financial year.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani in his budget estimates for the financial year 2021/22 allocated Ksh63 million towards general works at the DP’s Harambee House offices in the Nairobi CBD.

Yatani also indicated that refurbishment at the DP’s Karen office will total to Ksh40 million in 2021/2022.

Upgrades at the DP’s Karen office will cost taxpayers up to Ksh57 million past 2021/22.

Routine maintenance at both offices will cost Ksh23 million in 2021/2022 and may rise up to Ksh38 million in 2023.

Ruto’s Karen office is located at his official residence in the outskirts of Nairobi.

Ruto hosts meetings at the office more than the one located in CBD, after falling out of favour with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Features of the Karen mansion include a swimming pool, an expansive office block, a garage, staff residence, and a comptrollers unit.

On February 26, Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe hinted at evicting Ruto out of the Karen for reportedly undermining the President.

“With the exit clause, the eviction party of the DP from the hustler mansion in Karen is loading. That you can take to the bank,” Murathe claimed during an interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST