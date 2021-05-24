Monday, May 24, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, on Monday, shocked the country when his party, The People Empowerment Party (PEP) withdrew from the upcoming Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election that is slated for July 15th this year.

Kuria said he decided after having a consultation with his boss who happens to be Deputy President William Ruto.

Kenyans were expecting the vocal lawmaker to clash with Ruto since United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had fronted a candidate in the high-stake by- election.

“I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to Raymond Kuria, the people of Kiambaa and all PEP members who undoubtedly will be disappointed with this decision.

“The good news is we will now focus on a nationwide tour to meet candidates who will be vying for various seats in next year’s General Elections on PEP ticket,” Kuria stated.

However, according to Jubilee Party blogger identified as Pius Kinuthia, Kuria was bribed with Sh 25 million by Ruto to opt-out of the race.

“Moses Kuria RECEIVED Ksh 25M for him to withdraw his PEP candidate from the Kiambaa by-elections in favor of Ruto’s UDA Candidate. Not a bad deal!” Kinuthia wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kiambaa seat fell vacant in March following the death of Paul Koinange who succumbed to Covid-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST