Monday, May 31, 2021 – Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has said the government has hatched a plan of passing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document even after it was declared unconstitutional by the High Court.

Speaking on Sunday, Cherargei, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said President Uhuru Kenyatta wants the BBI document taken to Parliament where it can be passed by the two houses.

Cherargei said Uhuru wants to use Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart, Ken Lusaka, to bulldoze the document and ensure it is passed by two houses.

Cherargei also said Parliament has been captured by the state and that every decision made is per the state’s wish but not the wish of leaders who represent the voice of Kenyans in both houses.

“I have seen headlines that they want to bring BBI into parliament, let them not bring BBI back to parliament.

“Parliament has been captured by the state and the few of us who have withstood the tide of BBI has already been overrun by the state capture that is happening in parliament,” Cherargei stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST