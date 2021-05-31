Monday May 31, 2021 – As messages of condolences continue to trickle in following the passing of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, details have emerged on his last conversation with journalists in Machakos.

Before he breathed his last yesterday, Kalembe had thanked the journalists for playing a big role in his life.

According to sources, Kalembe called some of the journalists, his closest friends, thanking the entire Machakos scribes’ fraternity for being supportive of him not only during his political journey, but private life too.

Through short phone calls to Mbaitu FM Machakos-based reporter Regina Mutua and his County Champion counterpart Cornelius Kimbui, Kalembe said the journalists were the only ones who visited him when he was sick.

“Thanks for your support. You Machakos media team played key roles in my life. You visited me while I was sick. Remain focused and united,” Kalembe told Kimbui during Thursday’s 3pm phone conversation.

He called the two journalists from his hospital bed at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted.

“Pray for me and ask Kenyans to pray for me too, I am unwell,” he added.

Kalembe died yesterday at the Nairobi Hospital after suffering from a pancreatic problem.

His death was confirmed by son, Kioko.

“My father was admitted at the hospital last week.”

“He died this morning and we are at the same hospital now.”

“We will give more details later,” Kioko said on the phone.

