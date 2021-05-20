Thursday, May 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly read the Riot Act to Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman, David Murathe, for lying to him about the just concluded by-elections in which Jubilee lost three out three.

In a telephone conversation, the furious Uhuru blamed the two for the humiliation.

Tuju and Murathe had told Uhuru that Deputy President William Ruto and Moses Kuria had rigged them in Rurii and Juja by-elections.

But the president didn’t believe them as he dismissed them, saying he never wanted to see them again.

“He was unhappy and blamed Murathe, Tuju, his advisers and government administrators for the loss, telling them that he never wanted to see them in the next coming days.”

“The President couldn’t understand why Murathe and Tuju kept claiming that they were rigged out yet the election was done publicly, same as the vote tallying,” the source said.

According to Uhuru, Jubilee leaders should have done enough research before pushing the party to contest in the by-elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST