Over the weekend, Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, paid tribute to her late sister Tecra, who was murdered by her aging beach boyfriend Omar Lali after a domestic dispute.

The beautiful heiress shared a video laying flowers at her late sister’s expensive grave as they marked one year since she passed on.

She also shared another video paying tribute to her deceased sister at a shrine that they created inside their palatial home to mark the 1st anniversary.

“Last year a day like today, my sister took her last breathe. May you continue resting in peace my dear sister. I miss you very much,” she wrote.

