Monday May 31, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged about Deputy President William Ruto’s planned visit to Kisumu, to attend this year’s Madaraka day celebrations.

According to reports from his communications team, the DP will be among the guests at the Madaraka Day fete in Kisumu.

The event will be an invite only affair.

Speaking earlier today, Director of Communication in the office of the Deputy President, Emmanuel Talam, stated that Dr. Ruto will grace the celebrations, but not take part in his planned projects launch.

“He has been invited for the Madaraka Day celebrations and he will definitely go.”

“For the other projects, he has not been invited. Those are different functions,” Talam said.

The news comes amid recent uproar from a section of the DP allied leaders claiming that the second in command had been sidelined from several government functions.

The local publications have been on the record capturing the State House statement that the Head of State would be accompanied to Kisumu with his Burundi Counterpart, Everiste Ndashimiye and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

There is no mention of Ruto anywhere in the media stories.

