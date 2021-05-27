Thursday, 27 May 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June, has finally exchanged vows with her Nigerian fiancé Alexandar Ezenagu.

Photos doing rounds on social media show Ruto and his wife proudly walking their daughter down the aisle, with flamboyance clearly displayed.

The Deputy President was rocking a black designer’s suit and a gentleman’s hat while his wife looked angelic with a mermaid dress.

It’s an invite-only wedding with just close friends and family members invited.

Here’s are photos from the colourful wedding.

