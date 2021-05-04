Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu will spend the night at the prestigious Serena Hotel during her two-day state visit to Kenya.

She checked into Serena Hotel, Nairobi after arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport today.

“She went to Serena Hotel to check-in and freshen up after the flight before proceeding to the State House for a meeting with President Kenyatta,” the source stated.

The hotel is located close to State House, Tanzania’s Embassy, and Parliament Buildings which can be accessed easily.

The 5-star hotel has a special facility located on the sixth floor which accommodates visiting heads of state, dignitaries, and other guests who can afford the Ksh400,000 per night facility.

The very words presidential suite suggests privilege and conjures up an image of luxury with a butler at your beck and call.

The alleged bulletproof magnificent state suite features a spacious master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and dressing area, an extensive drawing room with a plasma TV, an audio center and an integrated workspace, a private dining room and a kitchen, a bar, an entrance lobby, a guest washroom and room size of 167sqm.

The hotel has managed to marry modern furniture and traditional African art giving it a unique feel.

Guests at the hotel have already been made aware of the VVIP’s stay at the hotel such as the Media Council of Kenya which will be holding the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA).

AJEA is a signature event of the Council that celebrates journalistic excellence and achievements in Kenya.

The event will be presided over by Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

