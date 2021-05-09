Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has revealed 37 criminal charges facing Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

In a statement sent to Parliament, the no-nonsense CS sought to explain the intrigues behind Linturi’s arrest on April 28 which was claimed to be politically instigated.

According to Matiang’I, Deputy President William Ruto’s allied MP was under investigation for providing false information in a fraud case.

He noted that the police were notified that directors of a company known as “Atticon Limited” fraudulently applied for renewal of an overdraft facility of Sh100 million and other dealings without the consent of a director of their sister company – Barons Limited.

The alleged directors of Atticon Limited were one Emily Nkirote Buantai and Senator Linturi.

Collins Kipchumba Ngetich, a Director of Barons Estates Limited filed the report on November 15, 2018, at the DCI offices. He further claimed his company had been fraudulently removed from the shareholding of Atticon Limited through forged documents and that they suspect forged documents were used to attain that goal.

However, on November 1, 2018, Emily Nkirote Buantai made a report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters alleging that she is a director of Atticon Limited together with Senator Mithika Linturi holding 50 and 1050 shares respectively.

She alleged that some fraudsters had forged Board of Directors minutes dated April 28, 2017, and removed them from the shareholding and new directors appointed. She called for police investigations.

The two face the following criminal charges:-

Giving false information to a person employed in the Public Service – 1 Count.

Conspiracy to defraud Contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code – 3 Counts.

Forgery Contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code — 19 Counts.

Personation contrary to section 382(3) of the Penal Code – 1 Count.

Making a false document Contrary to Section 347 (a) of the Penal Code – 1 Count.

Obtaining credit by false pretence Contrary to Section 316 (a) of the Penal Code — 1 Count.

Fraudulently Procuring the Registration of a Charge document contrary to section 157 (1) (i) of the Land Act- 5 Counts.

Intent to defraud contrary to section 348 of the penal code – 3 Counts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST