Thursday, May 20, 2021 – President Uhuru’s security was called into action after a man tried to interrupt his speech in Lamu, where he had gone to commission the Port of Lamu.

The President was forced tomomentarily stop his speech and dodge backward during the incident.

However, the President’s security was alert and swung into action, preventing the intruder from getting near the President.

While the incident seemed to startle the Head of State, he simply laughed it off and continued with his address.

“Pole sana, kila mtu na mambo yake,” Uhuru said as his security dealt with the situation.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Oliver Mathenge wrote:

“Seems like someone tried to move/charge towards the President in Lamu startling him as his security moved in,”

According to a source who witnessed the incident, the intruder appeared drunk.

The incident has raised eyebrows given that all guests are usually screened thoroughly in a presidential event.

Someone must have dropped the ball

Watch the incident below.

Seems like someone tried to move/charge towards the President in Lamu startling him as his security moved in. pic.twitter.com/CXX0i3M25A — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) May 20, 2021

