Monday, May 31, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has accused Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, of sending police to disrupt a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting in Meru County on Monday.

The UDA followers had gathered at a Meru hotel when police with anti-riot gears stormed the hotel and chased the UDA aspirants

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina was in attendance and she accused police of using excessive force when disrupting the meeting.

The police accused the organizers of the meeting of having no permit to hold the meeting.

Itumbi, who is now a ‘Hustler Nation” spokesman, accused the police of being sent by Matiang’i to disrupt the UDA meeting.

“CS @FredMatiangiorders a Meru DO to disperse a @UDAKenya aspirants meeting in a hotel.

“Kifua, Intimidation na madharau. Meru aspirants firmly on their seats daring police to arrest them all.

“Aspirant Forums in Western and Nyanza allowed. But in Mt.Kenya STOPPED!,” Itumbi tweeted.

Itumbi further claimed that intimidation and use of police officers will not stop them from achieving their goal.

