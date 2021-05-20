Thursday, May 20, 2021 – The just concluded by-elections, especially in Juja and Rurii, where candidates George Koimburi of PEP and Francis Muraya of UDA trounced their Jubilee candidates, has changed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in Mt. Kenya for good.

According to political analyst Barack Muluka, the by-elections has exposed Uhuru’s soft underbelly and may have a ramification on his hopes of uniting the region and curving the path for 2022 succession politics.

“We are watching the tectonics shift.”

“Mt. Kenya seems to have taken Uhuru’s remarks on supporting Ruto more seriously.”

“He promised 10 years for Uhuru and 10 for the DP.”

“I believe Mt. Kenya is now leaning towards Ruto’s agenda and seeing the DP to be more serious than the President.”

“These results and the coming months will shape up Kenya’s politics,” stated Barrack Muluka, who is also Ruto’s political strategist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST