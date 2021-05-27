Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has lambasted Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, for failing to recognise the presence of Deputy President William Ruto during the national prayer breakfast presided by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at Parliament Buildings.

Ngunjiri, who was among Kieleweke MPs opposed to Ruto’s presidency in 2022, failed to recognise the second in command when he was given a chance to pray for the country.

The lawmaker prayed for “President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders who work with him” without mentioning Ruto.

Cheruiyot, who is one of the loyal phalanxes of Ruto, took to social media and condemned the Nyeri Town lawmaker over what he termed as “usual petty trivial prick”

“Ngunjiri is simply being himself. The usual petty trivial prick.

“The people to blame are the organizers of the national prayer breakfast. He was definitely going to desecrate such a place of honour,” Cheruiyot wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST