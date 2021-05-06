Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over how Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, threatened Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader Raila Odinga before he was removed as a Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC)

According to an impeccable source, the drama started when Raila Odinga summoned Otiende Amollo and some MPs to iron out the wrangles within the Orange party over the stance on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and Amollo skipped Raila’s summon, and the latter wrote a threatening message to Raila, according to Suba South MP John Mbadi.

Mbadi said in the text message, Amollo threatened to resign as Deputy Chair of JLAC and this is why he was removed for trying to threaten the ODM boss.

Amollo has already been replaced by Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang, who is a close confidant of Raila Odinga.

