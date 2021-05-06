Thursday, May 6, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, on Wednesday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was embarrassed badly by Nakuru County MCAs.

According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, Moi, who is also the Baringo County Senator, had invited all Nakuru MCAs at his Kabarak home for a political meeting whose core agenda remains undisclosed to the general public.

Itumbi said 18 MCAs refused to attend the meeting, which sources say had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Cerelac Coalition Presidential Candidate Gideon Moi has invited Nakuru MCAs to Kabarak.

Eighteen of them have so far declined,” Dennis Itumbi wrote on Facebook.

Gideon Moi is eyeing the country’s top seat in 2022, and a lot of speculations have alleged that the meeting’s core agenda was for the Nakuru MCAs to throw weight behind him (Gideon Moi) in his 2022 presidential bid.

