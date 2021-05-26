Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – New details have emerged over how former President Mwai Kibaki adored Deputy President William Ruto when he appointed him as Agriculture Minister, just after the formation of the coalition government in 2008.

According to ‘Hustler Nation’ spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, William Ruto’s work was exemplary, making Kibaki, who is an Oxford-trained economist, praise him in the government year’s book of 2010.

“KIBAKI loved DP @WilliamsRuto work at the Ministry of Agriculture so much that he publicly praised it. The @Kenyayearbook, calls it unprecedented approval,” Itumbi wrote.

“So close did Ruto become so close to his Commander in Chief that in March 2010 at the Eldoret ASK show, Kibaki invited Ruto to ride with him in the Commander in Chief‘s parade mobile,” Itumbi added.

DP Ruto has worked with several Heads of State, including the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

“He is now seeking high office in 2022 and as it stands, he is the man to beat in the high stake presidential election.

Ruto is using Hustler’s narrative to endear himself to the masses in the upcoming presidential poll.

