Friday, May 14, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, was among leaders who welcomed the ruling by a five-judge bench that declared Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process as null and void.

In a move seen to defend the constitution and sovereignty of the people of Kenya, the Judges led by Justice George Odunga, Prof Joel Ngugi, Justice Jairus Ngaah, Justice Teresia Matheka, and Justice Chacha Mwita, shredded the process to the extent of terming the BBI Steering Committee unconstitutional.

“A declaration is hereby made that the entire constitution change process promoted by the BBI Committee is unconstitutional, null and void,” the Judges ruled.

Following the ruling, Kuria took to Twitter and mocked Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe.

He said Murathe, who is a drinking buddy of President Uhuru Kenyatta, may summon the five judges for stopping BBI reggae.

This is what Moses Kuria wrote.

