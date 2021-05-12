Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has doubled down in its quest to recover millions allegedly lost from City Hall during the term of former Governor Evans Kidero.

In new court documents, EACC revealed that Kidero reportedly used funds from City Hall to upgrade luxurious apartments that he owns in Riverside Drive.

According to EACC, Ksh58.8 million was lost in the entire scheme following a botched land deal between City Hall and a non-existent company.

The institution alleged that Kidero wired Ksh14.4 million to a contractor who was involved in the construction works of the apartments upon receiving money from the non-existent company.

In the deal, a law firm in Nairobi was hired to represent the county and demanded millions in legal fees.

The managing director of the firm was paid Ksh58 million of which he retained Ksh11.5 million before transferring Ksh7 million and Ksh15 million to different entities.

In documents filed by EACC, Kidero then allegedly forwarded the money to the contractor for the apartments.

The EACC added that Kidero was faulted for acquiring proceeds of crime and unjust enrichment through the Ksh14.4 million payouts.

“The legal fee claim was a fraudulent scheme set to defraud the county government of Nairobi as the said fee claim was founded on a false claim, by a non-existent company and intentionally filed by an unqualified person with the intention of rendering the suit incompetent,” the EACC noted.

The commission is seeking to recover the money from Evans Kidero and is alternatively seeking one of the apartments, Gem suites, to be held in trust on behalf of City Hall.

Gem Suites’ fully serviced one and two-bedroom apartments attract foreigners and the wealthy who part with Ksh540,000 per month as rental charges, minus room service, food, and entertainment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST