Friday, 28 May 2021 – Ainabkoi Member of Parliament, William Chepkut, was among the guests who were invited to June Ruto’s wedding that was held at the Deputy President’s official residence in Karen.

The popular MP, who is known for his witty character, didn’t disappoint during the colourful wedding party.

He forgot all his troubles and danced like a teenager, leaving other guests stunned.

Chepkut is just a simple man who loves life, unlike his fellow politicians.

Check out this video.

