Sunday, May 30, 2021 – A helicopter that had dropped off ODM leader, Raila Odinga, at Kudho Primary School in Gem, Siaya County, crashed after attempting a lift-off.

The pilot and the crew suffered minor injuries but they are out of danger.

The former Prime Minister is back in Kisumu safe and sound.

Here is a statement from Raila Odinga’s spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, and photos of the chopper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST