Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Talented vocalist Bien of Sauti Sol has revealed that he made a killing from the Yes Bana hit collabo that he did with rapper Khaligraph Jones last year.

The song did well on the charts and after enjoying so much success, Bien revealed that Papa Jones sent him Sh 300,000 as a token of appreciation.

“OG is the first artist to send me Sh 300,000 via mobile money. He called me and said he would send the cash from the revenues which it had earned,” the renowned singer said.

He went ahead and threw a soft tackle at Khaligraph Jones and disclosed that he is just a typical Kenyan who does multiple transactions when sending money to save on transaction fees.

“Khaligraph is just a typical Kenyan. He asked for my account number and sent it in batches of Sh 50,000. He is like those debtors that pay you in hundreds,” Bien joked.

Bien likened music to a real estate property, saying that every song that he releases is like an investment and the more you invest, the more you get returns.

