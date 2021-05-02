Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Socialite Aeedah Bambi has flaunted her wedding ring to confirm that she is off the market after tying the knot with Saumu Mbuvi’s baby daddy and Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip.

Aeedah posted a short video clip on her Instagram page looking ravishing in a pink dress and intentionally flaunted the lovely ring.

Aeedah got married to the controversial Senator last month in a private wedding.

The wedding was so closely guarded that no photos leaked online.

They confirmed their marriage through their Facebook status updates where they both updated, “Got Married,”

Aeedah was Saumu’s best friend before she discovered that she was dating her baby daddy behind her back.

The Kenyan DAILY POST